Meet the DIA singer who got 100,000+ hits online

Amanda Hawkins, a Denver artist, sang Christmas songs over the loudspeaker around the airport on Thursday. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Travelers at Denver International Airport heard a sound much sweeter than the typical gate announcements this week.

The sounds associated with the busy airport can leave people feeling overstimulated.

Which gave the guy with a loud suit, Lane Phillips with Southwest Airlines, an idea. To enlist the peaceful voice of an old friend, Amanda Hawkins.

"If we could just do anything to add a little levity and joy for people's travel experience," he told 9NEWS.

Amanda Hawkins, a Denver artist, sang Christmas songs over the loudspeaker around the airport on Thursday.

A video was recorded by an employee from our sister station in Saint Louis while visiting Denver. Since then, it has received more than a hundred thousand views online. Let's just say the video made a lot of noise online.

"I've played for some tough crowds and some weird situations but this was actually really cool" said Hawkins. "The reactions were not what I expected."

While this isn't the venue Hawkins is used to, the audience was no less captivated.

You can catch her singing the National Anthem for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Crush, Colorado Avalanche and the Susan G. Koman Foundation.

She even made top 50 for American Idol in 2017.

"There were people that were walking afterward saying 'I almost cried'" said Phillips.

The chaos of the airport will always be there, but at least for one moment they brought some holiday cheer.

Hawkins says she is more than willing to do this again next year. She and Phillips met years ago when they were in a band together.

Music plays a big part in their lives.

© 2017 KUSA-TV