Mexican bakeries slammed for Three King's Day

Panaderia Rosales employees were making Roscas all day for Three King's Day. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Mexican bakeries around the state have been busy all day Saturday selling Roscas de Reyes.

It's a traditional cake for día de los Reyes Magos or Three King's Day. The oval shaped bread is topped with fruit and filled with cream cheese.

It symbolizes the visit of the three wise men who followed the star to Bethlehem to see baby Jesus.

For Latin American families, today is a big deal. "It's another Christmas for us," said Laura Lechuga, owner of Panaderia Rosales in North Denver. "You leave your shoe out again and hope for more presents," she said.

The Rosca, or the traditional cake, also comes with a baby Jesus figurine hidden inside. Whoever gets the piece of cake with it, "it's good luck for the entire year," explained Lechuga.

It comes at a cost however, that same family then has to host a party on February 2.

Lechuga has owned Panaderia Rosales for over 40 years. It's one of the oldest Mexican bakeries in Colorado.

She says they sold thousands of pounds in Roscas just in the last few days.

"Every year the demand grows," she said.

