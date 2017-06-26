One minute of beautiful, soothing Sky9 video … because Monday

(Photo: Courtesy Sky9)

KUSA - It’s Monday.

If you wish Friday were a little bit closer, there is one bit of consolation: you live in Colorado, one of the most empirically beautiful places on Earth.

We get a view of the Centennial State from Sky9 that most of us don’t typically get to see. Watch the video above for a soothing, gorgeous look at Colorado from our skies.

And if that’s not enough, here are some soothing GIFs taken Monday afternoon from Sky9.

Who wishes they were here instead of their desk?

Can't see this GIF? That's not very relaxing. Click here: http://gph.is/2tcLjzN

It's hard to work when Longs Peak looks so good ...

Can't see this GIF either? Oh no! Gawk at Longs here: http://gph.is/2rVhHU2

That mountain view though ...

Just look at this GIF and pretend like you're working: http://gph.is/2tOaRRD

Finally, Boulder, bro ...

You can look at this GIF of Boulder without buying a Subaru! http://gph.is/2safA2R

