Penguin in Colorado Springs who defied odds has died

Dubbed "Penny," this little penguin chick born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is defying the odds. She's the first chick born at the zoo to survive past ten days! (Photo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS - It’s a story that unfortunately does not have a happy ending.

We first introduced you to Penny back in January. This chick had surpassed a milestone no other penguin born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has: she lived to 30 days. No other penguin born at the Colorado Springs-area zoo had been able to survive past 10 days.

This week though, the African penguin chicken named for a “lucky Penny” passed away. She was 54 days old – and had grown to four pounds, nearly the size of a full penguin.

Zoo veterinarians still haven’t determined her cause of death. They’re awaiting further tests and hope to have an answer soon.

PREVIOUS STORY: How a little penguin chick in Colorado Springs is defying the odds

Penny was described by her handlers as “pretty feisty.” Raising her was new territory for the zoo, and staff members were in constant communication with experts throughout the country.

"Everyone here is devastated by the loss," said Bob Chastain, CEO & president of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "When you pour your heart into something that fragile, sometimes your heart gets broken. Our job is to begin again with new information, new partnerships and new skills. We accomplished something significant when we had a healthy chick. We witnessed a miracle when she set a record, and we were captivated by seeing her transform from a tiny chick into a sub-adult."

The penguin flock will move to another AZA-accredited zoo while a new exhibit is built for them in the Springs. The zoo hopes this will improve the health of the flock and the viability of chicks in the future.

(© 2017 KUSA)