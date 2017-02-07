Poll: What car do you think is most Coloradan?

KUSA - A recently reported story on how a woman has had numerous people approach her asking to buy her 2002 Subaru Outback received some backlash on Facebook. The phrase “Most Colorado Thing” in headline and story prompted commenters to argue that Subarus are not automatically Coloradan.

Elizabeth Booker wrote, “Subarus aren't the state car. They're the transplant car.”

So now 9NEWS is asking Colorado residents what car are you, if not the Subaru? If your option is not listed, please weigh in on our Facebook page.



