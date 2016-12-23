Postal worker credited with saving man's life

Postal worker Adrian Helwig (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - The United States Postal Service is in crunch time during the holidays with an estimated 16 billion packages and mail expected to be delivered from Thanksgiving through the end of the year.

In Boulder, postal worker Adrian Helwig says it's a good thing he picked up another route after working a 12 hour shift on December 5. If he hadn't, he may not have been able to save an elderly man's life.

Helwig says he was delivering mail to a home in a rural area around 8 p.m. when he heard a faint call for help. After taking a closer look, he saw an elderly man "crumpled" on the ground, unable to get back up after falling.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says the 86-year-old man was not wearing shoes and was not dressed for the 20 degree weather outside. The man had been outside for at least two hours looking for his dog, according to deputies.

Postal worker Adrian Helwig (Photo: KUSA)

Helwig says he wrapped the elderly man in a "bear hug" and rushed him indoors, where he got him a blanket and called 911.

The sheriff's office says Helwig likely saved the mans life.

Some may call him a hero, but Helwig believes it's his duty to keep an eye out for neighbors, adding that postal workers are often the eyes and ears of the community.

Copyright 2016 KUSA