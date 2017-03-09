Credit: Russell Family

Norm and Doris Russell, now both in their early 90s, met when they were 15 years old at a summer church camp in Michigan.

They were engaged and married a few years later, right before Norm was drafted to serve in World War II.

71 years later, and now living in Puyallup, the couple invited KING 5 to meet them on their anniversary.

Our first date was...

"Just walking through a park, and holding hands, and once in a while, if no one was around, we'd steal a kiss," said Doris.

The first time I saw him...

"When we started correspondence, I quit dating anybody else. This is the guy for me," said Doris.

The first time I saw her...

"I thought this was the girl I wanted," said Norm.

I proposed to her...

"I proposed to her on a furlough when our church camp was in process before I went overseas," Norm said. "It was on a Sunday, we went through a walk through the woods and trees, and she said yes."

My favorite part about my husband is...

"He's very respectful of me. He really watched out for me. I don't think I could ever remember a time when he didn't kiss me good morning and the last thing at night, before he turned over, he always kissed me again," said Doris.

"When we walked, we always held hands. Everyone would respond, I never saw anyone your age holding hands."

My favorite part about my wife is...

"She's responsive to my approach and my way of living," said Norm.

Secret to staying together for so long is...

"I think it's trusting in the Lord," said Doris.

"To listen to her, and submit to her ideas when she is, what should I say, rather dogmatic and has her mind made up. Maybe my suggestion is not worth that much," said Norm.

