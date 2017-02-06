Queen's Sapphire Jubilee brings out wowza jewels to mark 65 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Chapel to view the restoration and meet local people involved with the project at the Royal Dockyard Chapel during an official visit on April 29, 2014 in Pembroke Dock, United Kingdom. (Photo: Bethany Clarke, 2014 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - For her Sapphire Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II is looking blue — as in a blue dress and a magnificent set of blue sapphires and diamonds draped around her neck and dangling from her ears.

For special occasions, the queen, who will be 91 in April, is known to bring out the big-league baubles in her fabulous jewelry collection. On Monday, she marks her 65th year on the throne of the United Kingdom — an achievement unmatched by any other British monarch and precious few others in world history, so it's definitely special.

For the occasion, she reissued a picture by famed photographer David Bailey, taken in 2014, that shows her in a sparkly blue dress and wearing a suite of sapphire jewelry: A necklace of emerald-cut sapphires surrounded by diamonds and separated by individual diamonds, plus a pair of pendant earrings each with a single large sapphire in a diamond cluster, and all set in gold.

The sapphire set is especially dear to the queen because it was a gift from her father, King George VI, whose death on Feb. 6, 1952, brought her to the throne.

The Victorian Suite (it was made in the mid-19th century in the reign of her great-great grandmother) was bought by the king at Carrington & Co., and given to the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 as a wedding present when she married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 95.

She had the necklace shortened by four links in 1952, and later the largest cluster was turned into a pendant to hang on the necklace. In 1963, the Queen commissioned a tiara and bracelet to match.She also has the Prince Albert Sapphire Brooch, given to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert the day before their wedding in 1840 and passed down from queen to queen ever since.

Sapphires are prized by British royals, and the Crown Jewels are peppered with them. Prince Charles gave Lady Diana Spencer a large sapphire engagement ring before their 1981 wedding, and after she died in 1997, it passed to her sons; it now resides on the left hand of Prince William's wife, Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

But the queen will not be out and about wearing sapphires on her Ascension Day: The anniversary is bittersweet given it also marks the death of her beloved father. So, as usual, she will spend the day quietly at her private estate in Norfolk, Sandringham.

