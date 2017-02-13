Colorado's Ryan Tedder won a Grammy with Adele -- here's where else you've seen him

Adele cannot hold back her emotion as she receives the Grammy for Album of the Year for '25.' (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY NETWORK)

KUSA - You might have seen a familiar Colorado face onstage with Adele when she accepted Album of the Year for "25" Sunday night.

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder was up there because he cowrote the track "Remedy."

Tedder’s musical roots can be traced back to Colorado Springs. According to Wikipedia, he met future bandmate Zach Filkins on the soccer team of Colorado Springs Christian School, and formed their band OneRepublic, along with Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown, and Brent Kutzle in 2002.

You've probably heard a song by OneRepublic (they're the ones who got "It's too late to apologize" stuck in your head"), but Tedder's influence in the music industry goes far beyond his own band.

“I’m very fortunate,” he said in a red carpet interview at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. “I started in 2007 at the back of the room (of the Grammys) […] ever since then, I’ve been working with enough incredibly talented people that I always get pushed to the front of the room.”

He’s worked with enough people that the GRAMMY Awards feel like a “big class reunion for me,” he continued.

But who are some of these “incredibly talented people” and songs Tedder’s written for them? Rolling Stones educated us on how that’s a list that includes hits such as Leona Lewis’ "Bleeding Love,” The Fray’s “Love Don’t Die,” Adele’s “Rumor Has It,” Beyoncé’s "Halo," Ellie Goulding’s "Burn.”

Listen to a selection of songs Tedder's written below.

