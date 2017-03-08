South Carolina's 'Giraffe Mom' Welcomes Baby Boy

(Photo: Erin Dietrich/Facebook)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's "giraffe mom," who became a viral sensation across the country, has given birth!

Erin Dietrich posted on Facebook Wednesday night that her son had arrived.

"He's here!!" she wrote. "He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11pm tonight. 8lb 2oz and 21 1/2 inches.

"Our hearts are overflowing. Thank you so much for ALL the love and prayers! XOXO":

The mother of three got attention everywhere this week when she did a Facebook Live of her wearing a giraffe head in her bedroom at home.

In an interview this week, Dietrich said she had trouble sleeping while pregnant with her latest baby. So when she couldn't nod off, she began watching the "April the Giraffe" livestream from New York that's captivated many across the country and the world.

Her husband doesn't quite understand her obsession, but he agreed to order her a giraffe mask for fun. She then put it on her head, fired up a webcam, and went live on Facebook. At last check, the post had been shared 448,000 times, had 98,000 comments, and 287,000 likes or other emojis.

On Wednesday, she did another Facebook Live from the hospital bed before she gave birth.

