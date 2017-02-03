Surprise for students with special needs in basketball game vs. Parker police

KUSA - Legend High School issued a challenge to the Parker Police Department: a basketball game between officers and the school’s unified basketball team. The unified team is made up of special needs students.

“These kids are so excited to play the police department. They were talking about it all week,” said Officer Dan Britton, who works for Parker Police and also serves as Legend’s school resource officer.

“If I’m having a bad day, I go out in the hallway, and they ask to high-five me, give me a side hug. And it just makes my day,” he added.

The department accepted the challenge to play, and the game tipped off Thursday evening.

But the students on the unified team didn’t know Officer Britton had a surprise for them.

Check out the video of our story from 9NEWS photojournalist Mike Grady.

