The story behind those ‘Little Libraries' in Denver

Scattered around Denver are Little Free Libraries, which are aimed at uniting the community through reading. (Photo: Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA)

DENVER - Scattered around Denver are what look like giant mailboxes that happen to tell quite the story.

Pun intended.

These Little Free Libraries are popping up around the country. The goal is simple: People build libraries and place them in their yards, stocked with books. The libraries are free, but they do follow the golden rule: take a book, leave a book.

It’s an idea that’s taking off. According to the Little Free Library website, there are more than 50,000 registered book exchanges like this in the U.S. and around the world.

There are dozens of them in Denver, and one of them belongs to Gloria Gleave.

“It’s been a dream for a very, very long time,” she said.

Gleave loves reading – and wants to share that love with her community. She said her Little Library has helped her meet people not just from her area, but from all over.

She says she’s seen people drive from all over the city to exchange books – some with their bags full.

“It’s gotten a personality of its own,” Gleave said.

The only thing the city asks is that your library stays small and they don’t obstruct sight lines for drivers or get in the way of the sidewalk.

Gleave recommends contributing a book a month if there haven’t been much turnover. She also says children’s books are always a hit.

“If you love books and love people, start a Little Free Library and it will take a life of its own,” she said.

For more information about Little Free Libraries, go to: https://littlefreelibrary.org/

And for a map of Little Free Libraries – including ones in your area – go to: https://littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/

Caitlin Kingsbury contributed to this report.

(© 2017 KUSA)