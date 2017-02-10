Marriage Money Matters: Financial Infidelity

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
View from 250 miles above the Front Range
-
Drone missing from AZ found in Evergreen
-
Woman questions sperm donor's medical history
-
Suspect arrested after RTD station shooting
-
Injured eagle found in Centennial yard
-
Bill would allow later closing time for bars
-
Thursday afternoon forecast
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
eBay scam costs teen college savings
-
Hundreds show up to save 5 JeffCo schools
More Stories
-
125 homes evacuated due to grass fire in Boulder CountyFeb 10, 2017, 6:53 a.m.
-
Was a UFO spotted over Winter Park?Feb 10, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
-
High winds cause ground stop at DIAFeb 10, 2017, 8:56 a.m.