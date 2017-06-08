This 1-year-old Australian cattle dog/lab mix needs a home

KUSA - If you’re looking for a bright and spirited dog who loves walks and hikes, then Adelaide is your girl.

This 1-year-old Australian cattle dog/lab mix is at the Denver Animal Shelter.

She has met several dogs there, and sure loves play time! Adelaide can be a tad shy in new situations, but warms up fast and loves petting and socializing.

She’ll be spayed on Friday, and will be available to meet Saturday morning!

For more information on Adelaide and other adoptable pets, call the Denver Animal Shelter at 720-913-1311 or go to: http://bit.ly/1RKXXcH

