KUSA
Close

This 14-minute workout will give you killer abs

KUSA , KUSA 6:31 AM. MST February 15, 2017

KUSA - KUSA – Some stores have already put out their swimsuits, and if that has you a little bit freaked out after a winter of eating and wearing bulky sweaters, we’re here to help.

Justin Holle from e3 Fitness joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to share a 14-minute workout that will get those abs tight.

You can see the workout below:

"Top 5 'Get Those Abs TIGHT' Moves"

14 Minute Workout

  • 1:00 Ballistic Squats / Jumping Jacks / Mtn Climbers to elevate heart-rate!
  • :30 of each exercise, rest as needed.  GOAL: NO REST between exercises.
  1. Flutter Kick V-Ups 
  2. Suitcase Crunches
  3. Rope Climber Sit-Up
  4. Side Plank Raises 
  5. Pikes
  • REPEAT CIRCUIT 4 TIMES

If this workout has you ready to show off that rocking body – and help a good cause in the process, check out Cupid’s Undie Run.

You can find more information here: http://cupidsundierun.org/city/denver/

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories