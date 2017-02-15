This 14-minute workout will give you killer abs

It's not like we need an excuse to use a picture of shirtless Michael Phelps, but since this story is about ab workouts, it's actually appropriate! (Photo: Harry How, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - KUSA – Some stores have already put out their swimsuits, and if that has you a little bit freaked out after a winter of eating and wearing bulky sweaters, we’re here to help.

Justin Holle from e3 Fitness joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to share a 14-minute workout that will get those abs tight.

You can see the workout below:

"Top 5 'Get Those Abs TIGHT' Moves"

14 Minute Workout

1:00 Ballistic Squats / Jumping Jacks / Mtn Climbers to elevate heart-rate!

:30 of each exercise, rest as needed. GOAL: NO REST between exercises.

Flutter Kick V-Ups Suitcase Crunches Rope Climber Sit-Up Side Plank Raises Pikes

REPEAT CIRCUIT 4 TIMES

If this workout has you ready to show off that rocking body – and help a good cause in the process, check out Cupid’s Undie Run.

You can find more information here: http://cupidsundierun.org/city/denver/

(© 2017 KUSA)