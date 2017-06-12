This is the top-rated TripAdvisor attraction in Colorado

No. 1: Garden of the Gods (Photo: TripAdvisor)

No, it’s not Casa Bonita. Or skiing. Or even Red Rocks.

Instead, the top-related attraction in Colorado according to TripAdvisor is Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

This collection of cool rock formations was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1971 and brings in some two million visitors a year.

It’s also a big destination for rock climbers.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor for the top-rated attractions in each state. You can see all of them here: https://usat.ly/2tdKofk

