This is the top-rated TripAdvisor attraction in Colorado

No, it’s not Casa Bonita. Or skiing. Or even Red Rocks.
Instead, the top-related attraction in Colorado according to TripAdvisor is Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.
This collection of cool rock formations was designated a National Natural Landmark in 1971 and brings in some two million visitors a year.
It’s also a big destination for rock climbers.
USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor for the top-rated attractions in each state. You can see all of them here: https://usat.ly/2tdKofk
