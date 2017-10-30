This local artist is up for a big national prize

(Photo: Courtesy Thomas Evans)

KUSA - Art is alive and well here in Denver.

One of the local artist making Denver so great is Thomas Evans – and he’s being recognized for it.

Evans won the Artisan Series Denver Competition with a piece called “Moonshine for Lovers.”

He joined us on 9NEWS at noon to talk about the big honor – and what’s next.

As for the Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series, it’s a North American search for emerging artists. Evans will represent Denver in the national competition in October.

If he wins, he’ll have the opportunity to partner with Artsy on a large-scale public art installation.

Fans can vote for their favorite pieces of work here: www.bombayartisan.com

