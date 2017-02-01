Travel workouts: Equipment and exercises you can take anywhere

KUSA - Whether you're looking for something that will fit inside your suitcase or just a workout you can do with minimal equipment, today’s workout focuses on portability, versatility and effectiveness. Here's four exercises you can do using equipment that will fit inside the smallest of carry-ons.

Exercise band

Often overlooked, these light versatile pieces of equipment can be used for multiple exercises and could be a whole workout segment all to themselves.

My favorite is the squat and pull. Anchor the band around a pole, solid table leg or bed support and (holding a handle in each hand) pull towards you as you stand up, let the band out as you squat down facing the anchor point. Keep tension on the band the whole time and move closer or further away depending on how much resistance you want the band to give you.

Paper plates

The innocent paper plate can be used on any smooth or carpeted surface and provides a great way to tap into different muscles.

Placing one foot on the ground and the other on a paper plate you can slide in multiple directions, my favorite being a slide back lunge. Be sure to keep the weight over the grounded foot and stay close to something sturdy you can grab should you lose your balance.

Water jug

A one gallon water jug can be bought at any convenience store, and serves multiple purposes when used harnessing the power of momentum.

You can press the water jug overhead, use it as a medicine ball weight or just carry it as you do your other exercises. My personal 'challenge' favorite is to do a one arm band pull with a slide back lunge with the free arm doing an overhead press. It takes a little practice, but gives even more core, leg and upper body workout than you'd expect (and keeps your brain busy as well!).

Jamie Atlas is a Denver personal trainer with 25 years of experience having trained all levels, from the Olympic level to regular folks that just want to get in shape without hurting their joints. For more information go to www.jamieatlas.comor email jamie@jamieatlas.com (or follow him on instagram @therealfitnessgiant)

