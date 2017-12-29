Jack in the Box partners with Snoop Dogg brand for $4.20 'Merry Munchie Meal'

(Photo: Twitter Screenshot)

LONG BEACH, CALIF. - Pot smokers in California will have another reason to "park it like it's hot" at Jack in the Box in 2018 once recreational marijuana becomes legalized.

Snoop Dogg's cannabis-centered media site, Merry Jane, announced Thursday a partnership with Jack himself -- the Merry Munchie Meal. Weighing in at an obvious $4.20, the combo will include "the most craveable and snackable products that Jack in the Box has to offer," including halfsies (a mixture of curly fries and onion rings), two tacos, five mini churros, three chicken strips and a drink.

Jack in the Box (@JackBox) joins forces with MERRY JANE to launch the MERRY Munchie Meal! https://t.co/JLW6UAYeny pic.twitter.com/v79F2Oxain — MERRY JANE (@MERRYJANE) December 21, 2017

Merry Jane said the campaign commemorates the legalization of recreational cannabis in California with the limited-edition offer. However, if you want to be a part of this blazing deal you'll have to move fast -- it's only being offered from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25 in three locations in Snoop Dogg's hometown of Long Beach:

5601 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, Calif., 90804

3032 Palo Verde Ave, Long Beach, Calif., 90808

652 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, Calif., 90802

According to Merry Jane, the fast food chain has had a history of lighting up cannabis culture over a decade, noting the company's two-taco deal for 99 cents as well as its Munchie Meal product line.

