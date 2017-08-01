This girl got heat stroke in her own bedroom, mom says

Jennifer Amba posted this photo to Instagram showing her 3-year-old who reportedly suffered from heat stroke. (Photo: Instagram, Custom)

A viral photo posted to Instagram and Facebook details how one mother said she was shocked to find her 3-year-old daughter suffering from heat stroke when she tried to wake Anastasia up from a nap.

"This was the scariest moment I've had to imagine. This is severe heat stroke. There is nothing scarier than not being able to wake your baby up," Jennifer Amba said on Instagram.

Amba said the photo is proof that a child doesn't have to be in the sun to get heat stroke.

She and her daughters reportedly live in a town in northwestern Canada that does not usually see temperatures higher than 80 degrees, so Amba often leaves a window open with the air conditioning off.

Emergency medical technicians revived the girl within a few minutes, according to the post.

Amba told the TODAY Show that there was not enough air circulating in the room.

Heat stroke can occur when the body reaches 104 degrees.

