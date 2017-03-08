Video: Preemie baby hippo climbs ramp to aqua playground

(Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

KUSA - This video of Fiona, a 73-pound Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, climbing over a ramp to get to her pool might just make your day.

According to a Cincinnati Zoo Blog, the adorable baby hippo that was born 6 weeks prematurely, has finally reached her due date and thanks to her Cincinnati Zoo team is the normal weight of a healthy newborn hippo.

At this weight, her care staff is no longer able to lift her in to the pool and needs to learn to use the ramp.

Swimming is the highlight of the day for little Fiona and her care staff so it didn't take long to coax her over the ramp and in to her aqua playground.

Baby Fiona is still on oxygen while she sleeps, but the zoo plans to wean her off in the upcoming weeks.

Once her immune system is fully developed she will gradually be introduced to her mom, Bibi, and her dad, Henry.

