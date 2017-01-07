Viral photo shows doctor stitching up stuffed animal for young patient

Dr. Travis Groth (Photo: Children's Hospital of Wisconsin)

A doctor at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention for performing surgery...on a stuffed animal.

A photo posted on the hospital's Facebook page shows Dr. Travis Groth stitching up one of his patient's stuffed animal, a "Mike Wazowski" from "Monsters, Inc.".

"Ryan has probably a thousand stuffed animals, but this one is his favorite," said Tony Jasen, Ryan's father.

Tony says his son takes the stuffed animal everywhere. As a result, the toy is very worn out. So last month when Ryan had to have surgery, Dr. Groth also brought Mike Wazowski into the operating room.

"He saw the tear and said 'You know what, I can tell this is his best friend so I'm going to patch him up too,'" said Jasen.

