(Photo: Courtesy WarBird and Auto Show)

The third annual Warbird Auto Show & Swap Meet has been rescheduled for July 22.

The show had been rescheduled due to weather.

The event features two dozen Warbirds from all parts of Colorado along with nearly 1,000 cars on display.

It’s typically held over Memorial Day weekend at the Front Range Airport.

More information can be found here: http://bit.ly/2rYkzQq

© 2017 KUSA-TV