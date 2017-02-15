Watch a Colorado bald eagle lay her egg!

PLATTEVILLE - An eagle on one of Xcel Energy's eagle cameras is about to lay an egg!
The energy company tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Watch the Eagle Cam livestream here.
BREAKING: mama #bald #eagle is laying an egg live on our #birdcam right now! https://t.co/nDSfv4VqUM pic.twitter.com/OS2s1NbXA7— Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) February 15, 2017
The camera is at the Fort St. Vrain Station in Platteville, Colorado. According to Xcel, it's a 6 foot-wide and 5 foot-wide nest that has been there for many years.
