Watch a Colorado bald eagle lay her egg!

A bald eage on Xcel Energy's Colorado Eagle Top Cam. 2/15/17. (Photo: Xcel Energy)

PLATTEVILLE - An eagle on one of Xcel Energy's eagle cameras is about to lay an egg!

The energy company tweeted the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the Eagle Cam livestream here.

At this time, we don't have a way to embed the actual camera here on our website, so for now, a link will have to do.

The camera is at the Fort St. Vrain Station in Platteville, Colorado. According to Xcel, it's a 6 foot-wide and 5 foot-wide nest that has been there for many years.

(© 2017 KUSA)