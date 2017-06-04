WATCH LIVE: Babies to hatch soon on osprey cam

(Photo: Courtesy City of Boulder Colorado Government)

KUSA - Will anything ever beat the sheer tension and drama of April the Giraffe’s journey to motherhood?

For the sake of humanity/the future of reality TV, I would like to say yes, but only time and your definition of “sheer tension and drama” will tell.

The good news is, if you’re missing wondering when animal will become a parent and following the progress via a live camera, you can once again have the experience with something a little bit closer to home.

The Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks osprey camera is back for a second year, and according to the city of Boulder’s Facebook page, the babies are about to hatch soon.

When will it happen? That’s unknown, so you better watch!

Unrelated, but in the Facebook post, the City of Boulder Colorado Government joked that it was all going down in a “one-bedroom Boulder loft.” That certainly sounds like an expensive piece of real estate.

You can watch the live video below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: https://youtu.be/4soJTEJPrIw

If you want to learn more about the osprey cam, go to: http://bit.ly/25ywBxA

© 2017 KUSA-TV