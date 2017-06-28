Water World ranked among best water parks in country

KUSA - Anyone who has glimpsed the mystical animatronic dinosaurs in the Journey to the Center of the Earth ride or lost part of their bathing suit on a water slide already knows what this TripAdvisor list is telling the world.

Water World is one of the best water parks in the country and now, they’re even on a travelers’ choice list to prove it.

Trip Advisor says the list uses an algorithm that “took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for amusement parks and water parks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period.”

That’s cool and all, but your only issue with this is likely where it sits in the rankings: at No. 10.

It did have some stiff competition.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon came in at No. 1, followed by Aquatica Orlando, Disney’s Bilzzard Beach Water Park, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Water Country USA to round out the top five.

Water World has been reviewed 339 times – and 201 of those were categorized as excellent.

Only nine people said it was terrible, but who knows: those people could be the ones who are terrible (just kidding).

You can read the reviews here: http://bit.ly/2s36tx4

And for more information about Water World, go to: https://www.waterworldcolorado.com/

