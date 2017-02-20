What was Gary Shapiro's first job?

Gary Shapiro's first job? As a shoe salesman. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - All this week on 9NEWS Mornings, we’re taking our anchors back a few years to their very first jobs.

On Monday, we got to see a blast from Gary Shapiro’s past as a shoe salesman at his parents’ shop in North Fork, Nebraska.

He started there when he was 16 – and at the time, there were only 10 styles of shoes to choose from.

The rest of the 9NEWS Mornings crew tagged along as Gary went to Dardano’s in Denver in an effort to see if he could still sell a pair of shoes.

