Why you might see chickens at the Denver Botanic Gardens

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Botanic Gardens)

KUSA - The Denver Botanic Gardens has two new employees … who happen to have feathers and lay eggs.

The employees in question are chickens. And they’ve been enlisted to help quell the Japanese beetle infestation on the garden’s rose plants.

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Botanic Gardens)

For the record, the chickens are cool with having a job where their sole purpose is snacking. Look at this video – the chicken is delighted.

If you have further concerns, the Botanic Gardens says the beetles are a “tasty treat for the little ladies.”

So there you go.

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Botanic Gardens)

If you see chickens having a protein-filled snack at the Denver Botanic Gardens, don’t worry: it’s their job. And they’re doing amazing, sweetie!

