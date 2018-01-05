Woman makes quilts for Parrish family

With the help of a larger community, she hopes this gift will bring some sort of comfort to the Parrish family. (Photo: KUSA)

CASTLE ROCK - With donated patches of fabric a woman in Castle Rock is making a quilt for the Parrish family.

Law enforcement agencies across the state have been donating patches and shirts to Rachel Clawson. She's making a quilt for Gracie, Zack's wife, their two daughters and the Sheriff's department.

Rachel has a heart for stitching things together. With the help of a larger community, she hopes this gift will bring some sort of comfort to the Parrish family.

"Zack's daughter's, when they're missing their dad they can wrap it around them," said Clawson. "Go to sleep with it and think, my dad is here."

She is still collecting fabric, patches and shirts. If there's a law enforcement agency who wishes to donate, she said you can send her a Facebook message.

