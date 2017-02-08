Workout Wednesday: Yoga wheels

KUSA - The yoga wheel is a circular-shaped prop that helps assist in advanced yoga poses and helps work on flexibility. It’s good for pre-had and back pain. The yoga wheel will immediately stretch your entire front side of the body – hip flexors, abdomen, chest, and shoulders.

The yoga wheel will massage the entire length of your spine in a safe but deeper way. The yoga wheel is a fantastic tool to help reverse our culture of sitting and rounding the shoulders forward.



1. Massage the spine

-While seated on the ground, bring the wheel directly behind you to connect with the lower back.

-With the feet straight and planted out in front, bring the arms overhead and begin to roll back and forth on the wheel until your head meets the ground.

- Find child’s pose.



2. Opening the front side of body

-Please do all of the above steps to get into the stretch.

-Let the arms fall by your sides and allowing the shoulders to open up.

-Relax for a few breaths, then find child’s pose.



3. Deep backbends

-Come into a hero seated pose, with your legs folded back behind you.

-Bring the wheel to the lower back and secure the bottom of the wheel with both hands.

-Begin by lowering your back onto the wheel slowly.

-Slowly bring your hands overhead and grab the bottom of the wheel, rest the forearms on the ground.

-Stay for a few minutes then slowly reverse your movements.

-Take child’s pose.

