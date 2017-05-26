You can look giraffes in the eye at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Photo: KUSA)

COLORADO SPRINGS –The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is the only mountainside zoo in the country.

You can see downtown Colorado Springs in the distance.

It’s a great place with everything from African elephants to big cats to little birds.

But what makes it particularly unique is the giraffes.

There are 17 of them – all with a great view over Colorado.



The giraffes are 15 to 19 feet tall, but when you visit the exhibit you can look them in the eye.

Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Photo: KUSA)

It’s built so zoo goers are on nearly the same level as these gentle giants.

The giraffes love having all the people around.

“They’ll be following you but you don’t know it, and all the sudden their head’s right there in your ear, or going for your mouth”, Trainer Amy Schiltz said.

Amy says the trainers can tell each giraffe apart by their coat pattern, which is kind of like a finger print on humans.

Each animal has a unique personality, so it’s easy to tell them apart.



Perhaps the coolest thing about a giraffe is their tongue. It’s 18 inches long, and able to snatch a piece of lettuce out of your hand before you know it.

Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Photo: KUSA)

Everyone who comes to the zoo has an opportunity to feed the giraffes if they want to.

And that’s a good thing – because giraffes in the wild usually eat up to 18 hours a day.

They only need 20 minutes to 2 hours of sleep a day, so there’s plenty of time to forage for food.



While people end up falling in love with these wonderful creatures, the giraffes also teach an important lesson.

Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Photo: KUSA)

The zoo says the wild giraffe population has decreased 35% over the past 20 years, mostly because of oil production and other development.

But at zoos like Cheyenne Mountain, breeding programs are highly successful.

A one week old baby was hanging out with mom and grandma when 9NEWS was there.

She’s the 199th baby to be born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. And at 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, she’s well on her way to joining the other giraffes, having the perfect view over Colorado.

