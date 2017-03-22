Zombies taking over CU's campus

Courtesy: Brendan Caine

KUSA - Zombies may be spotted across the University of Colorado Campus in Boulder this week – however, they may not look like your typical zombie from the Walking Dead.

Instead, these zombies are just students wearing bandanas.

Basically there’s a campus-wide game of tag called Zombies Vs. Humans – or HvZ --underway on CU’s campus. There will be another game starting on Friday night, going into the wee hours of the morning on Saturday.

Here’s how it works: there’s a human group and a zombie group – the only difference is where the teams are wearing their bandanas. Humans have them on their arms, zombies have them on their heads.

If a human hits a zombie with a sock, a Nerf dart, or marshmallow, the zombie is briefly out of the game. If a zombie tags a human, the human then becomes a zombie.

HvZ organizer Brendan Caine says the game is played at campuses across the country. He says most games use an online system to keep track of who is a zombie and who is a human, and players register through the site. Cain says “for many people, the mere name of the game is enough to pique their interest. I think there is a strong appeal in the idea of texting your moxy against a simulated apocalypse scenario. At the same time, some players love the idea of hunting down and zombifying other players.”

“I think part of what makes it so enjoyable and pervasive is you can enjoy it in the way that you want to, so if you’re playing as a human, it’s the tension of this daily sense of being hunted," he said.

So far 373 students have registered to play at CU – the cap for the game is 750.

