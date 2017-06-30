9EVENTS

KUSA - In case your weekend wasn’t already full of fireworks displays and barbecues, Colorado has plenty of other ways to spend your holiday weekend.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival: July 1- July 2: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. & July 3:10:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1JcPVZ8

Bring Art to Life at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver’s North Shopping District from 2nd to 3rd Avenues.

This festival is known to be a world-class and award-winning celebration that includes 255 national and international artists selling/displaying their work and let’s not forget there will be plenty of music, food and beverages.

Admission is free but in order to watch the Rebirth Brass Band perform it’ll cost you $12 for General admission if you buy tickets in advance, $15 at the door, and $35 dollars for a premium ticket that includes two complimentary drinks, a separate bathroom and is limited to just 100 people.

I love the 90’s - The Party Continues: Saturday July 1 at 7:30 pm - http://bit.ly/2smS5Ec

Have you been looking for an excuse to pull out your stone wash jeans, a neon windbreaker, and say “No Diggity, No Doubt”? Then this concert is for you.

The I love the 90’s –The party continues tour at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village is jam packed with music that will bring back all your favorite 90’s memories.

The line-up includes Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Blackstreet, All 4 One, Snap!, Coolio, Color me Bad And C&C Music Factory with Freedom Williams all of which are sure to be playing their chart-topping hits.

Ticket prices range from $22.50- $99.50.

A Paris Street Market: Saturday July 1, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2sX6buw

The Paris Street Market at Aspen Grove in Littleton offers an open-air, vintage inspired, artisan market where you can find some treasure at a great price.

The Market includes over 120 antique, artisan, vintage, clothing, jewelry, garden and decor vendors as well as plenty of food and drink.

The loyal vendors have been a part of this market since it got its start in 2001 and they attend rain or shine.

Insider tips: Arrive early, bring a back-pack, cash, come hungry and with plenty of imagination to go around.

114th Annual Cowboys’ Roundup Days and 4th of July Celebration: June 30- July 4 – 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2t6NClY

For those of you looking to head out of the city this weekend the 114th Annual Cowboys’ Roundup Days would be a way to celebrate with a western flare.

You can spend the day enjoying the scenery and floating down the Yampa River, watching local ranches compete in the Pro Rodeo Series, or just watch what Colorado.com calls “one of the biggest firework shows in Colorado”.

Tuesday July 4 you can even start off your day with a pancake breakfast and a parade.

Admission is free, there is a complimentary shuttle, and no need to leave Fido at home, if he/she is on leash they are welcome also.

The Greeley Stampede – June 30- July 4 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/1d1fVD0

It’s the last weekend for this sought after celebration, where thousands of people will head to Greeley to sing a long with the many artists, dance, eat, and watch a rodeo.

The remaining shows include Clay Walker with John Michael Montgomery, Toby Keith with High Valley, a Demolition Derby and three different Pro Rodeo Series.

Admission is free but tickets to the shows vary in price.

Tickets are available online or at King Soopers.

Comic Con Denver 2017- June 30 – July 2 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2qGwCoC

There is no better place to go and let your inner super hero shine, in fact, most of Denver will be shining with you.

This massive three-day event, held at the Colorado Convention Center, includes all of your favorite actors, comic book artists, and “Weird Al” Yankovic even makes an appearance.

Remaining tickets range from $38.50 to $49.50 and though you can buy tickets at the door, they are $10 less if you buy them online.

Comic Con Denver proceeds go to the Colorado nonprofit Pop Culture Classroom, a program “whose mission is to inspire a love of learning, to increase literacy, celebrate diversity and build community through pop culture education”.

Swingin’ Under the Stars – Saturday July 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2sWWn3y

Swingin’ Under the Stars at Little Man Ice Cream offers a unique and modern combination of two great things, dancing and ice cream.

Kenny Nelson and his team at Swingin’ Denver are offering free dance lessons for those in search of the perfect “Lindy Hop”.

No partner or experience needed and the only thing you’ll need to pay for is that double scoop of ice cream.

Day Out with Thomas: July 1 and July 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2t6JgeL

For 65 years, Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends have been a kids favorite.

A Day Out with Thomas, at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden, allows kids and their parents to see Thomas and his friends in person, join in on sing-a-longs, and even watch a magic show.

Tickets cost $20 for off-peak times, and $25 for peak times but if you sign up as a member it will save you $2.

Pro-tip: The museum offers food vendors but you can save a few dollars by bringing a picnic lunch with you.



Wild West Fermentation Fest: June 30th and July 1st – 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - http://bit.ly/2t6E5ve

Glenwood Springs is the perfect setting for this festival that offers fermented potables from all over the region.

If you are looking for scenery, craft beer, cider, liquor, a selection of food carts or just some live music this event has it.

Tickets are between $20 and $35 and include six tasting tokens as well as a commemorative sample glass. VIP tickets also include an event t-shirt.

Not planning on drinking? No problem, designated driver tickets are $10.

The Wild West Fermentation Fest is family friendly event but after 8:00 p.m. you’ll need to be at least 21 years of age.

