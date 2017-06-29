97-year-old Hazel is oldest woman to ride Winter Park's alpine slide

Hazel, 97, rode Winter Park's Alpine Slide on a visit with her grandkids and great-grandkids recently. She's now the oldest person to do so! Go Hazel! (Photo: Carl Frey / Winter Park Resort)

WINTER PARK - A spry 97-year-old woman is now the oldest to take on Winter Park's Alpine Slide.

Hazel Hanson, her grandsons, and great-grandkids took a trip to the ski resort recently during her visit to Colorado from Washington.

Not to be outdone by her young great-grandkids, young-at-heart Hazel took on the 3,000-foot alpine slide without hesitation - and with a big smile!

It's the longest alpine slide in Colorado, with 600 vertical feet of heart-pounding track.

At 97, Winter Park tells us she's now the oldest person to ride the slide.

How cool is Hazel?!

Inspired by this senior adventure enthusiast? Check out more on the alpine slide here.

