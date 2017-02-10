After 69 years, no more print Skiing Magazine

The last print cover of Skiing Magazine, which is converting to an all-digital format, according to a report. (Photo: FACEBOOK IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After 69 years as a print publication, the last print edition of Skiing Magazine has hit newsstands.

That's because the Boulder-based quarterly publication is converting to an all-digital format and is being folded into its sister publication, Ski Magazine, according to a report in the Denver Post.

Both are owned Active Interest Media, which bought the publications and Boulder-based Warren Miller Entertainment, in 2013 from Bonnier Corp.

