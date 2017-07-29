'American Ninja Warrior' helps connect Fort Collins man with biological family

Dan Yager and his father, who recently reunited with him after almost 30 years apart. (Photo: Dan Yager)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Almost 30 years and 6,000 miles separated Dan Yager from his roots.

Now, after reconnecting with his biological family from across the world, the Fort Collins salon owner credits an unlikely source for speeding up their reunion: the NBC show "American Ninja Warrior."

Yager, a 34-year-old rock climber, has competed on the show since 2015 and most recently advanced to the city finals, beating out 103 other qualifying round contestants in Denver to secure the second-fastest obstacle course time in an episode that aired July 17.

In that same episode, a Korean translator stood on the sideline with Yager's wife, Sherri, and their two young children. In the translator's hands was an iPhone and on its screen was Yager's biological father, Facetiming into the event after a years-long search for his son.

Yager was adopted from South Korea by Colorado couple Ray and Cherie Yager in 1988, when he was 5 years old.

