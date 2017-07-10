Baby giraffe in Maryland gets big help from a buddy in Colorado

Giraffe 17 (Kesi & Julius) 06/28/17 Maryland Zoo in Baltimore Photo by Jeffrey F. Bill (Photo: Jeffrey F. Bill, Maryland Zoo in Baltimore Jeffrey F. Bill)

KUSA - Baby giraffes and baby people have two things in common.

1. They're adorable.

2. They need a lot of medical attention early on.

Julius, a three-week-old giraffe at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, was an example of both those tenants this weekend. His mom, Kesi, was having trouble nursing him at birth -- threatening his immune system.

Fortunately, Columbus Zoo in Ohio was able to donate much-needed plasma -- a part of blood extremely important to survival.

Julius got the donation three days after he was born, but he needed more. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs was there to help; they donated the plasma for Julius' second transfusion.

This isn't the first time Cheyenne Mountain has helped a giraffe in need.

Remember Dobby? He's Denver Zoo's youngest (and cutest) giraffe. He was born in February, and he too needed a plasma transfusion.

Luckily, neighbors to the south at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo got Dobby what he needed, and now he's a healthy 5-month old.

Cheyenne Mountain hasn't had this plasma laying around for a long time. They were preparing for their own baby giraffe, Ray, to be born in April so they started taking blood and plasma from their adult giraffes in January just in case.

Little did they know Dobby and Julius more than a thousand miles away would end up desperately needing that plasma.

The Maryland Zoo says Julius is still receiving intensive care.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Columbus Zoo say they plan to team up and be the national source for this kind of giraffe care.

