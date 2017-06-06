Barre on the Rocks to debut in July

Red Rocks (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

MORRISON - If you needed another reason to visit Red Rocks this summer (see here, here, here and here), a new workout class offers the chance to work up a sweat in the famous amphitheater.

Denver Arts & Venues has partnered with The Barre Code to debut a Barre on the Rocks workout program on July 15.

The same organizers host the popular Yoga on the Rocks event each year.

“Knowing how iconic this venue is to Denver, we are thrilled to share our barre classes and The Barre Code brand with the Denver community at large,”Co-founder of The Barre Code Ariana Chernin said in a release. “Get ready to sweat, shake and feel the burn while taking in the magnificent Red Rocks surroundings."

Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, and dress in attire that allows you to move.

“This workout will pair a full range of motion exercises along with small isometrics movements,” Chernin said. “Be ready to challenge your body, mind and spirit!"

Tickets start out at $14, and go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.thebarrecode.com/

© 2017 KUSA-TV