‘Be Beautiful, Be Yourself' fashion show in Denver

Actor Matt Dillon (L) walks the runway with a model with Down syndrome during the 2016 Global Down Syndrome Foundation "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado on November 12, 2016. A night of advocacy, and empowerment, the event is the single largest fundraiser benefitting people with Down syndrome in the world, having raised over $12 million to date. / AFP / Jason Connolly (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - You might not know that the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is headquartered in Denver.

This Saturday, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, the star-studded “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show at the Denver Sheraton.

Michelle Sie Whitten, the president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Research Foundation, and Dr. Joaquin Espinosa, the executive director of the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to discuss how they got involved and their respective organizations.

9NEWS Anchors Kim Christiansen and Tom Green will be co-hosting the “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show.

To learn more, go to bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

© 2017 KUSA-TV