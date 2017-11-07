‘Be Beautiful, Be Yourself' fashion show in Denver

KUSA - You might not know that the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is headquartered in Denver.
This Saturday, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, the star-studded “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show at the Denver Sheraton.
Michelle Sie Whitten, the president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Research Foundation, and Dr. Joaquin Espinosa, the executive director of the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to discuss how they got involved and their respective organizations.
9NEWS Anchors Kim Christiansen and Tom Green will be co-hosting the “Be Beautiful, Be Yourself” fashion show.
To learn more, go to bebeautifulbeyourself.org.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs