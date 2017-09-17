'Because they don't have any homes,' 6-year-old raises money for hurricane victims

6-year-old Lily. (Photo: Katie Eastman)

AURORA - There’s an office in the Lombard family home in Aurora dedicated to arts and crafts for the kids- where Lily and her sister create masterpieces.

6-year-old Lily’s latest artwork is dedicated to her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.

“And the water was crystal blue, the sand wasn’t like in my picture that I’m drawing right now, it was almost white,” said Lily.

But, while she and her family were there, they saw so much more than a beautiful island.

“Well our flight was canceled because it was on the same day as the hurricane,” said Lily.

That extended their vacation by about five days, and Lily got to know some of the kids who weren’t there on vacation, the ones who lost their homes.

“She just kept saying, I’m so sad for the people here, I’m so sad for Turks and Caicos, what can we do?” her mom, Britney, said.

Together, they came up with the idea of selling bookmarks. Anyone who donates to the YouCaring page created by the Lombard family gets a bookmark designed by Lily.

But why?

“Because they don’t have any homes and they might not have a school to go back to or a home to back to,” said Lily.

All of the proceeds will be directed to schools in the island of Providenciales through the Sandals Foundation. Lily’s already gone past her goal of $1,000.

“I don’t think a lot of kids her age would realize the impact that other people were going through,” said Britney. “But she just kept being so concerned about what other people were going through, so we’re glad to be able to make that happen.”

