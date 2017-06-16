Biggest wedding in Denver this weekend will be at Pride Fest

It's fair to say it's gonna be the biggest wedding in Denver this weekend. Thousands will be there as the walk down the aisle happens.

Well... not so much an aisle as a road!

Dillon and Trent are getting married on a float during Pride Fest. Watch the video above to learn more about the happy couple - and Trent's daughter Cambri - through the eyes of 9NEWS Visual Producer Cody Broadway.

© 2017 KUSA-TV