Break dancing DPD officer spotted along 16th Street Mall

A Denver Police officer showed off some dance moves along the 16th Street Mall on Friday

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 4:07 PM. MDT March 18, 2017

DENVER - While taking a stroll along the 16th Street Mall, you can expect to run into some interesting characters.

For Sharon Davis, it was a Denver Police officer with an unexpected talent.

Sharon tweeted a video of an officer showing off some impressive break dancing skills while in full uniform Friday afternoon.

The officer’s moves earned him a round of applause, along with a retweet from the Denver Police Department's twitter account. 

 

 

