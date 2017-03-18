Break dancing DPD officer spotted along 16th Street Mall

DENVER - While taking a stroll along the 16th Street Mall, you can expect to run into some interesting characters.
For Sharon Davis, it was a Denver Police officer with an unexpected talent.
Sharon tweeted a video of an officer showing off some impressive break dancing skills while in full uniform Friday afternoon.
@DenverPolice got moves! pic.twitter.com/sPs19VTEVO— SharonHD (@SharonDSafety) March 17, 2017
The officer’s moves earned him a round of applause, along with a retweet from the Denver Police Department's twitter account.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs