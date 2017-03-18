Break dancing DPD officer spotted along 16th Street Mall

A break dancing DPD officer along the 16th Street Mall. (Photo: Courtesy Sharon Davis)

DENVER - While taking a stroll along the 16th Street Mall, you can expect to run into some interesting characters.

For Sharon Davis, it was a Denver Police officer with an unexpected talent.

Sharon tweeted a video of an officer showing off some impressive break dancing skills while in full uniform Friday afternoon.

The officer’s moves earned him a round of applause, along with a retweet from the Denver Police Department's twitter account.

