Cañon City man catches a record-breaking catfish, 30.6 pounds!

(Photo: Michael Flock)

KUSA - A man in Cañon City is making his mark in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife record books. Michael Flock, 21, caught the largest flathead catfish in Colorado history -- 30 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Flock and his family went out to Lake Pueblo on Father's Day for a fishing trip. He says they caught some bass and some walleye. Little did he know, something a whole lot bigger was on the way.

The Flocks trolled around the lake all morning. Flock put a large Rapala clown lure on his line and casted it out.

(Photo: Michael Flock)

Just a few moments later, his rod bent straight over. He thought he snagged the bank of the lake. Nope. It was a fish.

The 30-pounder put up a fight. Flock finally reeled it in, and his dad scooped it up with a net. Everybody on the boat was cheering.

The flathead catfish weighed 30 pounds and 9.6 ounces, 38.5 inches long.

(Photo: Michael Flock)

It breaks the previous record, held by Tony Chavez of La Junta who caught a 27-pounder in John Martin Reservoir.

Catfish as large as 50 pounds have been caught in mid-western states. The world record is 120 pounds.

9NEWS is looking at all kinds of fishing in Colorado, including a man who fishes without a hook at all. You can see our special, "Catch Colorado", Saturday Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. on channel 20 and on 9news.com. After that, you can view it on demand at 9news.com.

