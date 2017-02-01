Colorado among top 10 states for well-being for 8th straight year

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There may be a lot of uncertainty in the nation right now, but there's one thing that's pretty certain.
People in Colorado, as a general rule, tend to be a happier lot than most other states.
For the eighth straight year, the annual Gallup-Healthways well-being index pegs Colorado among the top 10 states — in the fifth spot overall, up from No. 6 last year.
To compile its report, Gallup-Healthways examined states based on five key elements.
