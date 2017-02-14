CU Boulder study examines how the brain handles pain

BOULDER - When you feel pain in your knee, back, or hip many people believe that's isolated pain.

A new study just completed by CU Boulder researchers is proving that's not always the case.

"Your brain is receiving these signals, but it's not just a passive relay. It's actually doing stuff that really contributes to generating that pain experience," Tor Wager said, a professor of Psychology and Neuroscience in the Institute of Cognitive Science at CU Boulder.

“Pain is more than just a passive response to stimuli. The brain actively contributes to pain, constructing it through various neural systems,” Choong-Wan Woo added, lead author and a post-doctoral researcher.

Wager was the principal investigator of the study so it was conducted in his laboratory.

Researchers used MRI images to study how the human mind recognizes and handles pain.

They used heat to stimulate pain and used "machine learning techniques" to see how the brain responded.

"It's really a cool set of techniques that allows us to find patterns in complex data," Wager said.

Researchers learned parts of the brain can actually make your pain worse or, if you're lucky, make it better.

They hope this research can be used to help treat patients of chronic pain.

"What we're moving toward in this study, and other studies, are models where we can tell for a person 'ok, you have back pain we should keep looking in your back because there is a high probability that something is wrong with your back.' For another patient we'd like to be able to say 'well we've identified these locations in your brain where the pain signals are amplified in your brain itself - so it's not going to help to do back surgery for example or fix your back what we need to do is work above the neck,'" Wager said.

Wager believes with more research - scientists can help medical professionals get to that point while treating patients.

"I see this study as providing basic science step towards identifying how much of your pain is coming from which locations," he said. "That can help us understand where we need to look and we need to try to intervene."

The CU Boulder study was published Tuesday in the journal, Nature Communications. CU Boulder will be doing more research - testing out their models on patients with chronic back pain.

In addition to Woo and Wager, co-authors of the new research include Liane Schmidt of Ecole Normale Supérieure (France); Anjali Krishnan of Brooklyn College of the City University of New York; Marieke Jepma of Leiden University (Netherlands); Mathieu Roy of McGill University (Canada); Martin Lindquist of Johns Hopkins University; and Lauren Atlas of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

