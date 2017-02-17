Denver spreads random kindness

Random kindess in Denver on Friday. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA – If you ever wondered how far a simple act of kindness can go, ask someone like Joe Osckel. He stood along the 16th Street Mall Friday afternoon with a stack of Denver Voice newspapers in his hand.

“I’ve been doing this for eight years,” Osckel said. “Selling the Voice.”

Like many of the homeless vendors who sell the nonprofit street paper, Osckel often relies on the kindness of others, even on a Friday that happened to be National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

“I think more people should be charitable or kind because it makes them feel good, too,” Osckel said.

9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan took Osckel’s message to heart and decided to spread the word Friday afternoon.

He celebrated National Random Acts of Kindness Day by handing out Starbucks gift cards – two to each person in hopes they would pass on the kindness. Watch the video to see how people along the 16th Street Mall responded.

