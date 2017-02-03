Denver Zoo gets a new tiger in preparation for a new exhibit

Nice to meet you, Nikita! (Photo: Denver Zoo)

DENVER - Denver Zoo is excited to introduce Denver to the newest member of its family.

Nikita, an Amur tiger, has been exploring her new habitat -- The Edge.

The Edge is a new, larger home for the zoo's tigers. The goal of the new exhibit is to bring guests closer than ever to tigers with features like bridges that allow the animals to walk 12 feet over visitors' heads.

The new habitat also increases the tigers' outdoor space by almost 50 percent from their current home.

The Edge opens to the public on March 17.

In the meantime, introduce yourself to Nikita with these photos of her enjoying her new home.

