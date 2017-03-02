Dobby the giraffe receives plasma transfusion at Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo’s newest giraffe received plasma donated by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Denver Zoo)

DENVER - The newest giraffe at the Denver Zoo, Dobby, received a plasma transfusion Thursday morning to help him fight infections and boost his immune system.

His birth on Tuesday was a surprise, and zoo workers say he had difficulty nursing.

Blood tests revealed he wasn't getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mother.

“We remain optimistic that Dobby’s health will improve. However, we are taking his condition seriously. We have also provided Dobby with antibiotics to treat infection in his system and are monitoring his blood daily,” Denver Zoo Associate Veterinarian Betsy Stringer said.

The plasma was collected and donated from giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Giraffes there are trained to hold still for injections and small blood samples. Workers were recently able to collect larger volumes of blood in order to bank plasma for emergency situations.

Dobby and his mother will remain out of the public until he gains strength.

