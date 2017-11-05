Documentary to showcase Daddy Bruce Randolph's legacy

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Daddy Bruce Randolph changed the way Colorado feeds families on Thanksgiving.

He started giving dinners to people who "just needed a meal" on Thanksgiving back in 1963, but that tradition was in jeopardy at one point.

Since 2002, the Epworth Foundation and Reverand Ronald Wooding have partnered to lead Denver Feed a Family Day -- picking up where Daddy Bruce left off.

Now there's a documentary about Daddy Bruce that also aims to keep his legacy alive.

Executive producer of the film, Rev. Ronald Wooding, as well as director Elgin Cahill appeared on 9NEWS on Sunday to talk about the documentary.

The Epworth Foundation is also looking for volunteers and donations to help with the 2017 Denver Feed a Family project.

