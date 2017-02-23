Five of the stingray pups are shown here. (Photo: Courtesy of Downtown Aquarium)

DENVER - Denver’s Downtown Aquarium is now playing nursery to eight freshwater stingray babies, although the public won’t see them for a while yet.

The South American river stingray babies are called pups, and are a product of live birth, curator Rob Brynda said in an email. Stingray litters can range from one to 21 pups, with the size of the litter depending on the mother’s age – older, larger females have larger litters. Gestation can vary but is often between three to six months, leaving stingrays free to reproduce more than once a year.

About 58 percent of pups survive their first year, according to data from zoos and aquariums, Brynda said. Those that survive their first year have a median lifespan of 6.6 years and a maximum lifespan of 15 years in captivity, though the oldest on record include a male that lived to be 25 years old and a female that survived to the age of 19.

Sexual maturity for the pups is likely to come at the three-year mark, but may come earlier depending on their growth speed, Brynda said. Sexual maturity is tied to the stingray’s size, which would be about 30 centimeters or 11.7 inches in disk width. Growth rate depends on the stingray’s diet and habitat.

Brynda said the gender of the stingray pups is unknown at this point. The pups would have to be restrained in a net to determine their sex, and the aquarium would rather not stress them unduly.

Some of the pups may be displayed once they’ve matured a bit, but for the moment they will be kept in the quarantine facility to monitor their diet and growth, Brynda said.

It’s also not certain if the pups will ultimately stay at the Downtown Aquarium. Some may be transferred to another zoo or aquarium for breeding, while some are kept to Downtown Aquarium’s population stable, Brynda said.

There are about 140 South American river stingrays managed in 36 zoos and aquariums across the U.S. and Canada.

